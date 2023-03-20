DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the area’s most popular indoor shooting ranges will be opening its doors in Beavercreek next month.

Midwest Shooting Center will officially open to the public on April 1. The center is located at 3245 Seajay Drive in Beavercreek.

The grand opening event, which begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m., will feature giveaways, doorbusters, sales and fun for the whole family, according to center officials.

For those who wish to gain access to the facility sooner, a soft opening event will be held exclusively for members beginning March 25. Members will have access to the facility for a week before the grand opening. You can sign up for a membership here.

Midwest Shooting Center was founded by former United States Marine Corps Officers David Sabo and Jeff Swinford with its first location opening in Lima in 2019. It now has facilities throughout Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania, according to the center’s website.

The public is invited to use the facility’s range, purchase retail products and participate in the firearms training program.

For more information, you can contact the facility through their Facebook page or by calling (937)-602-1440.