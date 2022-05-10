MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Atrium Medical Center has opened a Comprehensive Women’s Center offering a multitude of women’s health services to support women of all ages at one convenient location.

Obstetrics and gynecology services offered at the Comprehensive Women’s Center include maternity care; Natural Beginnings natural birthing center; care from midwives; menopause care; urogynecology and incontinence therapy; and minimally invasive surgery, including robotic surgery.

In addition, a complete array of breast health services are offered, including the latest technology for mammography, breast ultrasound, breast biopsy, and breast MRI. For abnormal mammogram results, speedy access to a surgeon for consultation is built into the process to prevent delays in treatment plan development and to ease a patient’s mind as much as possible. A breast cancer support group is also available.

The Comprehensive Women’s Center encompasses offices located at Atrium Medical Center’s Professional Building, 200 Medical Center Drive, Middletown. To schedule an appointment for any women’s service, call 513-974-5455.