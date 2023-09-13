MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Fire Department is planning to build new fire stations and break ground on its new headquarters.

On Monday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m., Middletown is scheduled to hold a groundbreaking ceremony at Cherry Street and Yankee Road. Station 83, the future site of the city’s fire headquarters, will sit on the former Garfield School.

(Courtesy: City of Middletown)

“This is a significant moment for the fire department in Middletown and for the health and safety of our citizens,” said Middletown Fire Chief Thomas Snively. “Our community has a rare opportunity to gain four new firehouses over the next two years, and that bodes well for the future as our community continues to grow.”

In Aug. 2024, stations 81 and 85 are expected to see the start of construction.

Construction on the new headquarters and Station 82 is expected to last until Nov. 2024.