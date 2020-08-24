Middletown to propose improvement, extension of bike access

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Middletown, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), is proposing an improvement and extension to bicycle access throughout the city.

These plans may call for either directional bike lanes or shared lane markings in the following places:

1st Avenue, between Water Street and Verity Parkway

South Verity Parkway and Park Street, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

2nd Avenue, between Park Street and Verity Parkway

The street west of Verity Parkway, between Girard Avenue and 2nd Avenue

The city said that to support this improvement, parking will be permanently eliminated along the following roadway sections:

South Verity Parkway between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

The southbound side of Park Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

The eastbound side of 2nd Avenue between Park Street and Verity Parkway

The city intends to improve around 1.4 miles of its existing bike path along Verity Parkway, between Lafayette Avenue and Girard Avenue. These improvements will include widening the path to 10 feet, updating the pavement markings and signage.

Middletown officials are saying that the construction process should begin April 2021 and should take around three months to complete.