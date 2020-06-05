Middletown shooting suspect taken into custody

2 people are involved in a shooting at a Family Dollar on N. James H. McGee Blvd.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Middletown last month is now in custody, police say.

Middletown Police said officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Young Street on May 14 around 10:30 pm after a caller told police a woman had been shot. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old woman was seriously injured by gunfire.

They say 19-year-old Daniel Calhoun fled the scene before police arrived.

Law enforcement issued warrants for Calhoun for felonious assault and weapons under disability, and offered a reward for information leading to his arrest through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

On June 4, around 5:45 p.m., Calhoun was taken into custody without incident. He was found hiding in the basement of the victim’s home on Young Street.