DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died and one person is injured following an overnight shooting in Middletown.

The Middletown Division of Police released a social media post saying Middletown police and fire responded to the 700 block of Fifteenth Avenue in Middletown around 3:30 a.m. Authorities were called to a report of two individuals shot.

When police arrived at the scene, two people were reportedly found with gunshot wounds.

One person died at the scene from their injuries. The other was taken to Atrium Medical Center to receive medical treatment.

Middletown Police say the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the overnight shooting in Middletown, you are urged to call Detective Mynhier at 1 (513) 425-7720 or 1 (513) 425-7700.