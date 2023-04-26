DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After not having an officer-involved shooting for 26 years, two shootings in two months has Middletown revisiting the need for police body cameras.

The need is there, but the city will have to be creative in order to purchase the cameras.

Middletown’s most recent officer-involved shooting took place Monday evening on Park Lane at an apartment complex following a welfare check. The interaction escalated between a man and police before gunfire was exchanged. SWAT eventually helped to resolve the situation.

Another officer-involved shooting happened back in February during a traffic stop at a Walmart. Dash cam video released of the fatal incident drew a lot of scrutiny for the low quality and lack of audio.

Movement in favor of body cameras grew last December when the city received a grant from the state, but they declined the funds.

City officials said the costs to hire two redaction officers, who are needed to scrub video for legal reasons, was too much. Now the tone has changed.

The next city council meeting is slated for next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.