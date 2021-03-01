Middletown Schools to hold a Celebration of Life event for 6-year-old James Hutchinson

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Middletown City Schools invites the entire city of Middletown to celebrate the life of 6-year-old James Hutchinson, who is believed to have been killed and his body dumped in the Ohio River.

The event will be held Tuesday, March 2, at 6:45 p.m. at Barnitz Stadium.

“We ask that you come and unite as a community, and begin to heal and grieve together during this difficult time,” said Marlon Styles, superintendent of Middletown City Schools.

Styles said the district will have grief support in place for students, teachers and staff until the end of the week.