Middletown schools suspend fall extracurricular activities

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Middletown City School District is suspending all fall extracurricular activities and campus activities, including athletics and band, until further notice.

The district announced a remote start to the school year on July 20. Officials cite a rise in positive coronavirus cases and community spread as a “cause for serious concern.”

“If our families and friends want schools to open in the fall, we need to get serious and we need to mitigate the community spread. We need to social distance. We need to mask up. By suspending fall extracurricular activities, we are giving our students the best opportunity to get back to the classroom,” said Marlon Styles, MCSD Superintendent.

District officials say that while the suspension of extracurricular activities will disappoint many people, they feel it is the right decision to keep the district on track to bring students back to the classroom.