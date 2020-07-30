Middletown schools suspend fall extracurricular activities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Middletown City School District is suspending all fall extracurricular activities and campus activities, including athletics and band, until further notice.

The district announced a remote start to the school year on July 20. Officials cite a rise in positive coronavirus cases and community spread as a “cause for serious concern.”

“If our families and friends want schools to open in the fall, we need to get serious and we need to mitigate the community spread. We need to social distance. We need to mask up. By suspending fall extracurricular activities, we are giving our students the best opportunity to get back to the classroom,” said Marlon Styles, MCSD Superintendent.

District officials say that while the suspension of extracurricular activities will disappoint many people, they feel it is the right decision to keep the district on track to bring students back to the classroom.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS