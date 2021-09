A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police wants to help kids with disabilities have a special Halloween.

The department said officers, as well as some special volunteers, will personally deliver a special Halloween treat to Middletown children that cannot trick or treat because of a disability. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

To participate, all you have to do is send a private message to Middletown Police on its Facebook page by Monday, October 11.