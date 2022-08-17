Mahliak Davis (Middletown Division of Police Photo)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man suspected of eluding officers after leading them on a high-speed chase.

According to the Middletown Police Department, 26-year-old Mahliak Davis is wanted for eluding a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and reckless operation.

On Monday afternoon, police said Davis fired several shots out of his car, and drove away when police went to pull him over. He lead officers on a pursuit that ended at I-675 in Centerville due to heavy traffic. He also rammed a police cruiser with his car during the pursuit.

State Troopers later found the car abandoned at I-675 near mile marker 7, with a weapon and spent casings inside. Officers attempted to track Davis using a K9 team, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Davis’s whereabouts should call the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700 or Criminal Investigations at 513-425-7737.