DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Police are looking for a suspect after a man reportedly robbed a bank in Middletown on Tuesday.

According to the Middletown Police Department, a man in a red hoodie entered the Lebanon Citizens Bank on Marie Drive and stole an undetermined amount of money before fleeing the scene. Officers were called just after 1 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Porter at the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7796 or 513-425-7700.