MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash is under investigation after a Middletown police officer and another driver were sent to the hospital.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a law enforcement team responded to the 2100 block of North Verity Parkway. The call to respond was in regards to an injury crash involving a Middletown Police cruiser.

As the officer in a Middletown Police cruiser was headed southbound on North Verity Parkway, it is believed that the driver of a white F-150 allegedly left a Rally’s parking lot and into the path of the police cruiser. A release shows the F-150 was reportedly hit by the cruiser, crossed over into the northbound lanes of traffic and then struck another vehicle.

The Middletown police officer had minor injuries from the crash. It is reported that the driver of the F-150 suffered serious injuries. Both the officer and F-150 drivers were taken to Atrium Medical Center for their injuries.

At the scene, the driver and passenger of the third vehicle were treated.

It is not currently known if alcohol or drugs were are a factor in the crash.