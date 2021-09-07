Middletown Police issue missing person alert for 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for an 84-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Marcia Rudokas, of Middletown, drove away from her home on Raymond Drive on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. and has yet to return as of this writing.

She is described as being 5′ 4″, weighing roughly 150 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes. She left in a champagne colored 2008 Mercury Marquis with Ohio plate EEP157.

Anyone who finds her or the vehicle should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.