Middletown Police issue missing person alert for 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for an 84-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Marcia Rudokas, of Middletown, drove away from her home on Raymond Drive on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. and has yet to return as of this writing.

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

She is described as being 5′ 4″, weighing roughly 150 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes. She left in a champagne colored 2008 Mercury Marquis with Ohio plate EEP157.

Anyone who finds her or the vehicle should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Brookville Sewing Angels donate 2,500 masks to DPS after mask charge reversal

New COVID variants have doctors concerned

Hospitalizations rising from COVID in Northeast Ohio

Hospitalizations for children with COVID-19 increase, raises concerns for health leaders

Businesses struggling to hire staff

Jobs looking to hire and federal benefits end

More News