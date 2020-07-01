Middletown Police investigating suspicious death

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Middletown are investigating a suspicious death.

Around 12:54 p.m. on June 30, the Middletown Division of Police responded to the 3200 block of Yankee Road for reports that there was a female inside a barrel at an address in the area.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man at the residence. Officers advised him of the complaint, and he went back into the house, out to the back yard, and tossed a barrel over the fence.

Officers checked the barrel to see if a person inside was in need of emergency medical attention and found the body of a female inside.

The man was taken into custody and charged with gross abuse of a corpse, failure to report a crime or death, and tampering with evidence.

A search warrant was executed at the home and evidence was collected. Middletown Police are working with the Butler County Coroner’s Office and the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

After an autopsy is complete and the case is reviewed with the county Prosecutor’s Office, additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 513-425-7720.