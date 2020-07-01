Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now

Middletown Police investigating suspicious death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Middletown are investigating a suspicious death.

Around 12:54 p.m. on June 30, the Middletown Division of Police responded to the 3200 block of Yankee Road for reports that there was a female inside a barrel at an address in the area.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man at the residence. Officers advised him of the complaint, and he went back into the house, out to the back yard, and tossed a barrel over the fence.

Officers checked the barrel to see if a person inside was in need of emergency medical attention and found the body of a female inside.

The man was taken into custody and charged with gross abuse of a corpse, failure to report a crime or death, and tampering with evidence.

A search warrant was executed at the home and evidence was collected. Middletown Police are working with the Butler County Coroner’s Office and the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

After an autopsy is complete and the case is reviewed with the county Prosecutor’s Office, additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 513-425-7720.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS