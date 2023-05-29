MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Division of Police is investigating after two people were shot on Friday, May 26.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded to the 200 block of Shafor Street on a report of shots fired on Friday.

When crews arrived, they reportedly found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment, the post said.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact Det. Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736 or the Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700.