DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After two officer-involved shootings in Middletown over the course of two months, there has been a push for the city’s police department to get body cameras. Now, it is starting to become a reality.

Middletown city manager, Paul Lolli, said the department has received ten body cameras that will be in use in the next couple of months with plans to get more in the future to be on all 44 of the department’s officers.

“We have every intention to get the body cameras on our officers,” Lolli said. “We are just going to do it in a fiscally responsible manner and budget for it.”

The city is reapplying for a grant to get more cameras and help cover the costs for a redaction specialist and the storage space needed.

The grant would be included in the 2024 budget.