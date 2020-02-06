MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Shell Gas Station early Wednesday morning.
Police say that just before 1 am, the department received a call about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 2411 N. Verity Parkway. According to authorities, two people went into the gas station, showed a black revolver, and demanded money.
The suspects concealed their faces and attempted to conceal their hands. One of the suspects was wearing black pants, a grey Under Armour hoodie, and a camouflage ball cap. The other one was wearing light-colored blue jeans, camouflage jacket with a hood, and a black ball cap.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Winters at 513-425-7786.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Middletown PD looking for suspects in gas station robbery
- Sheriff’s Office investigating infant’s death in Harrison Township
- People can send Valentine’s Day cards to kids at Dayton Children’s
- Florida congressman files ethics complaint against Pelosi after she shredded Trump’s speech
- John Legend to return to Miami Valley for Sept. show at Rose Music Center