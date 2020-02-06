Middletown PD looking for suspects in gas station robbery

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Shell Gas Station early Wednesday morning.

Police say that just before 1 am, the department received a call about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 2411 N. Verity Parkway. According to authorities, two people went into the gas station, showed a black revolver, and demanded money.

The suspects concealed their faces and attempted to conceal their hands. One of the suspects was wearing black pants, a grey Under Armour hoodie, and a camouflage ball cap. The other one was wearing light-colored blue jeans, camouflage jacket with a hood, and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Winters at 513-425-7786.