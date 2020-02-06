Live Now
Trump speaks publicly for first time since impeachment acquittal
Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Middletown PD looking for suspects in gas station robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Middletown Robbery

Robbery at Middletown Shell Gas Station (Middletown PD)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Shell Gas Station early Wednesday morning.

Police say that just before 1 am, the department received a call about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 2411 N. Verity Parkway. According to authorities, two people went into the gas station, showed a black revolver, and demanded money.

The suspects concealed their faces and attempted to conceal their hands. One of the suspects was wearing black pants, a grey Under Armour hoodie, and a camouflage ball cap. The other one was wearing light-colored blue jeans, camouflage jacket with a hood, and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Winters at 513-425-7786.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS