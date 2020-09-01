Middletown officer released from hospital after pursuit ends in shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown officer is out of the hospital after he was shot Monday afternoon following a pursuit.

Around 4:10 p.m. on August 31, law enforcement attempted to stop a man in Fairfield Township, who was a murder suspect out of Hamilton who was also wanted on a warrant for probation violation. The man refused to stop, leading police on a slow pursuit between 40 and 60 miles per hour for just over 20 minutes.

The Butler County Sheriff says the Sergeant was monitoring his speed and was prepared to pull off from the pursuit if conditions became unmanageable. Law enforcement obtained information that the suspect would “shoot it out” with the police as the chase continued.

The suspect’s tires were flattened with stop-sticks and he pulled into the front yard of an occupied residence in the 2600 block of Mason Montgomery Road in Warren County. He refused to get out of the car and fired a handgun at officers, who returned fire.

Middletown K-9 Officer Denny Jordan was hit by gunfire in the leg, tricep, and finger. The suspect was shot several times as well. Both were treated at the scene before they were taken to area hospitals.

Officer Jordan’s K-9 escaped injury despite approaching the vehicle as the suspect began to fire his weapon.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.