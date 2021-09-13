Middletown mother to be sentenced after pleading guilty to killing son

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Brittany Gosney, the woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her 6-year-old son, is set to be sentenced Monday in Butler County.

Gosney pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children and one count of unclassified murder on Monday, August 16. She confessed to killing James Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River.

Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, is accused of helping Gosney dispose of her son’s body. He pleaded guilty Tuesday, August 24 to kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of child endangering.

Several attempts were made to locate Hutchinson’s body near the Ohio River, but he has yet to be found.

Gosney is facing a mandatory life sentence with parole eligibility after 15, 18 or 21 years. She will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. WDTN will update this story after the sentencing.