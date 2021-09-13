Middletown mother to be sentenced after pleading guilty to killing son

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Brittany Gosney, the woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her 6-year-old son, is set to be sentenced Monday in Butler County.

Gosney pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children and one count of unclassified murder on Monday, August 16. She confessed to killing James Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River.

Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, is accused of helping Gosney dispose of her son’s body. He pleaded guilty Tuesday, August 24 to kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of child endangering.

Several attempts were made to locate Hutchinson’s body near the Ohio River, but he has yet to be found.

Gosney is facing a mandatory life sentence with parole eligibility after 15, 18 or 21 years. She will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. WDTN will update this story after the sentencing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Middletown mother to be sentenced after pleading guilty to killing son

ICUs at Ohio children's hospitals filling up amid COVID surge and another virus's early peak

Charred home and car at site of deadly house fire in Akron

SKYFOX Deadly Akron house fire

Miamisburg Schools mask mandate goes into effect Monday

More News