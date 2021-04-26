Middletown mother ruled competent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old son

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown mother charged with the death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson was ruled competent to stand trial Monday.

Our partners at WLWT reported that a judge made the ruling after ordering a mental health evaluation last month for Brittany Gosney, 29, who pleaded not guilty to charges by reason of insanity.

Gosney’s attorney, David Washington, said a judge ruled Gosney is competent to stand trial and will no longer be pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, on Feb. 28. According to Middletown Police, after further questioning, she confessed to killing her son. She told police she took her children to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County last Friday to abandon them.

After her children were out of the car, Gosney and Hamilton drove off. According to police, James attempted to get back in the vehicle. She then sped up, dragging him and possibly running him over. Gosney proceeded to put her two other children into the car and left the scene.

Court documents said the couple is accused of hog-tying all three of Gosney’s children and leaving them in that position for hours with cloth materials placed in their mouths.

The documents also say Gosney and Hamilton left James’ deceased body in their home on Crawford Street for almost 48 hours.

Gosney’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.