Middletown mother accused of killing son pleads guilty to murder

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty to murder Monday.

The Butler County Court confirmed to 2 NEWS that Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children and one count of unclassified murder.

Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, were indicted in March on charges related to killing 6-year-old James Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River. Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts while Hamilton was indicted on 15 counts.

Several attempts have been made to locate James Hutchinson’s body, but he has yet to be recovered.

Judge Noah Powers said in court that Gosney is facing 15 years to life in prison for murder and 36 months for each child endangering charge.

Gosney will be sentenced on Monday, September 13 at 8:30 a.m.