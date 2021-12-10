MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown man in jail Friday after being indicted on five counts of rape.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said a grand jury handed down a six-count indictment of 20-year-old Douglas Senteno. Senteno is accused of five counts of rape of a juvenile and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, all felonies.

According to the Sheriff, Senteno has been arrested and is now in the Butler County Jail.

Jones said, “I believe it’s safe to say that repulsive doesn’t even begin to describe a case like this. When you harm a child you harm a whole community, and we’ll make sure this individual has his day in court.”

The Sheriff asked anyone who may have additional information about this case to contact the Detective Division at 513-785-1300.