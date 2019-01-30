Middletown man in custody after assaulting officer and K-9

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- A 40-year-old Middletown man is in custody facing several charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and K-9 in Lemon Township.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Oxford State and South Main Street.

Butler County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a suspicious man at the gas station. Witnesses said the man was shouting and talking to himself while walking in the parking lot with no shoes or coat.

The man showed a knife when approached by a deputy. He threw the knife at the deputy, then started wrestling with the deputy.

The deputy deployed his K-9 partner, but the suspect began kicking the dog in the head.

Authorities say two witnesses helped the deputy capture the suspect. The man is charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. More charges are expected.

Medics took the man to Atrium Medical Center for evaulation.

Authorities say the deputy, the K-9 and the good Samaritans were not injured during the incident.

