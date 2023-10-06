BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement seized cocaine and arrested a Middletown man after executing a search warrant in Butler County Thursday.

The Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed a warrant on Oct. 5 in the 2900 block of Carmody Boulevard in Middletown. Items seized included 6.96 grams of cocaine, 11.2 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm and $535 in cash.

One man was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. These are all 3rd-degree felonies.

The man, currently on federal parole, was booked into Middletown Jail.

The Middletown Police Drug and Vice Unit assisted in the search.