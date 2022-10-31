Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fake swatting threat was reportedly targeted at Middletown High School Sunday.

According to Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., the school became aware of the threat Sunday evening. Local law enforcement determined the threat as a fake swatting threat.

“Middletown City Schools takes all threats seriously, and district officials immediately started making inquiries about this swatting post,” said Superintendent Styles.

“After speaking with Chief David Birk of the Middletown Police Department, we have decided to have school as usual with a precautionary increased police presence.”

A swatting incident is a false threat reporting of a serious incident to elicit a significant response from law enforcement, according to NBC affiliate WLWT-TV.

Superintendent Styles said that classes will resume Monday.

