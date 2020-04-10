Middletown firm supports local businesses, challenges others to follow suit

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown business is working to support local restaurants and first-responders, then challenging other businesses to follow their example.

AMS Construction Parts in Middletown launched its #HomeTownChallenge initiative Friday.

The goal is to help locally owned restaurants that are struggling to not just pay their employees but keep the doors open. The effort goes on to support doctors, nurses, medical staff, first responders, fire and police departments that are on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

Through the program, AMS chooses a local restaurant each week and highlights them to the community. Then AMS provides food for first-responders to show support and thank them for their efforts.

AMS Owner Daniel Million said in a video, “Today’s world is drastically different from just two months ago.

AMS then challenges other locally owned businesses to accept the #HomeTownChallenge and help others in the community. A lot of people are hurting, a lot of people feeling disconnected, just a lot of struggles out there.” AMS started its effort partnering with Gold Star Chili and providing meals for Atrium Medical Center.

“We just want to show our support and appreciation for what they do,” Million said. He continued, “Because they are putting themselves, and putting their lives on the line and we very much appreciate that.”

You can learn more about the #HomeTownChallenge here. Local businesses that are interested in the challenge can contact AMS Construction Parts at hometownchallenge@amsconstructionparts.com.