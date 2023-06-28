DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown community is mourning the loss of a beloved young teacher after she was killed in Puerto Rico last Friday.

31-year-old Nitza Valderrama, a bilingual specialist at Rosa Parks Elementary School, was killed while on a trip to visit family, according to our affiliate WLWT.

Valderrama’s ex-partner, Amnerie Manzano Díaz, was charged with murder after investigators in Puerto Rico say she showed up at a police department with Valderrama’s body in her car and admitted to shooting her, according to WLWT.

Now, Valderrama’s family and friends are remembering the impact she had on them following this tragedy.

They have described her as a Christian who was deeply involved in her church, a thrill seeker and a passionate educator, according to WLWT.

Valderrama’s life was honored through a balloon release Tuesday on what would have been her 32nd birthday.