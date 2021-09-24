Middletown City Schools moves football game due to safety concerns

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Middletown City School District moved its football game Friday to be an away game due to safety concerns.

The Middletown High School football game against Colerain High School originally scheduled at Barnitz Stadium has been moved to Colerain High School Football Stadium, according to a release.

The district said Middletown Division of Police Chief Birk recommended the change after several incidents in the school district’s surrounding neighborhood.

According to our partners at WLWT, on Tuesday someone shot a BB gun or a pellet gun at a school bus. The bus was carrying students from Middletown Prep, district officials said, when it was struck by some sort of air gun on the rear window of the bus. No one was injured and the Middletown Police Department is investigating.

Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. said that the high school is also dealing with several incidents due to the TikTok “devious licks” trend, such as restroom vandalism and threats of violence towards students and staff. 

“While decisions like these are never fun or easy, it is our duty to ensure the safety of our students, spectators, and visitors,” said the school.

If you have any information on the incidents, call the Middletown Police Dispatch at (513) 425-7700 and choose option 0.

