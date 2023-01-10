MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Middletown City Schools District (MCSD) Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. has announced his resignation, according to the district.

Styles has been the superintendent of the MCSD since July 2017 when he became the first Black educator to hold a full-time role.

“It has truly been an honor to be part of the Middie family. I have poured my heart and soul into serving the students, staff, and community,” said Styles. “We can all stand proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Continue to rise up and be the reason #MiddieRising.”

According to the district, Styles will be taking on a new role as a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative, a non-profit organization.

“We have been mindful that Marlon’s talent has been noticed by many outside Middletown and the BOE has prepared for this day. We are both confident and excited about the future of MCSD,” said MCSD Board of Education President Chris Urso.

The district said Styles’ last day will be Feb. 28. The board is expected to give an update at its next meeting on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.