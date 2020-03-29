Car fire in Middletown, no injuries

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police confirmed with 2 NEWS that a car fire happened on Oxford State Road sometime after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 29.
According to authorities on the scene the car was being worked on when it started to rain. It was moved under a garage-like structure when the car caught fire.
The fire was put out but both the car and the structure were damaged.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
