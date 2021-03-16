Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announces ticket sale dates

LEXINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announced ticket sale dates for the 60th season of racing.

On Tuesday, March 23, the renewal period begins for Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass and Season Motorhome spaces for 2020 customers. On Tuesday, April 6, event tickets will go on sale at advance pricing. Standard-priced tickets will be available on Tuesday, April 27.

“Now with the 2021 season and our 60th season of racing upon us, we are looking forward to getting back to a full schedule of racing and look forward to seeing the fans back at the track,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Additionally, enrollment is now open for 2021 classes.

For more information, visit midohio.com.