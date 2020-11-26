Miamisburg’s Turkey Trot goes virtual

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The ORRRC Turkey Trot in Miamisburg has gone virtual to meet the needs of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

From Wednesday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 29, participants can walk or run either one or five miles on their own time. Then, visit the event website to submit your time and check to see your final placing next week.

Registration was $30 from Oct. 1 to Nov. 22 and on Sept. 30 people could register for $25.

