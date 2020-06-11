Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre opens Thursday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg will reopen Thursday with “The Philadelphia Story.”

The announcement was made on the theater’s Facebook page.

The lobby doors will open 45 minutes prior to each showing to allow plenty of time to enter, get concessions and find a seat. The theater asked patrons to plan on arriving earlier to avoid a back-up in the lobby at concessions.

The Plaza Theatre staff and volunteers will be wiping down surfaces on a regular basis and there will be some changes in the lobby. Staff and volunteers will have masks on and patrons are asked to wear masks worn. “Once in the house, it’s pretty hard to eat popcorn with masks on so feel free to remove them,” theater staff said.

The house size will be limited to 100, which will allow for a safe distance between all parties, while still allowing people to sit close to those in their group. Movie goers are asked to leave at least three seats between parties to allow a safe 6-foot distance. The theater said seating will still be open for regular movie showings.

The theater will not be providing paper schedules and ask people to sign up for the theater’s newsletter or follow social media. You can also find a list of showings on the website.