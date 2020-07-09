Breaking News
Miamisburg’s PipeStone Golf Course reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PipeStone Golf

Photo: City of Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg said Thursday it has reopened PipStone Gold Course after getting clearance from Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County.

The course was temporarily closed for two days after one employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the City.  All patrons are now required to wear a face-covering in the clubhouse and are encouraged to make tee times and payments online at www.pipestonegolf.com.

