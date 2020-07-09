Miamisburg’s PipeStone Golf Course reopens after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg said Thursday it has reopened PipStone Gold Course after getting clearance from Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County.
The course was temporarily closed for two days after one employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the City. All patrons are now required to wear a face-covering in the clubhouse and are encouraged to make tee times and payments online at www.pipestonegolf.com.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.