Miamisburg youth swim team has trailer full of gear stolen ahead of season

A summer swim team is hoping someone can help them recover some stolen items taken from the Miamisburg pool Wednesday. (Photo: Miamisburg Barracudas)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A youth swim team is hoping someone can help them recover some stolen items taken from the Miamisburg pool Wednesday.

The team, which is a competitive summer swim team for children, posted on its Facebook page Thursday saying someone stole a trailer from the Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center in Miamisburg.

The post said, “It saddens us to share that last night our swim trailer was stolen off the STAC pool deck. Sometime early this morning, part of the trailer contents were dumped at Huffman Dam in Huber Heights.”

The recovered items are being held by Five Rivers MetroPark police. The team said it is working with the Miamisburg Police Department, Miamisburg Parks and Recreation, their insurance company and Five Rivers Metro Parks to determine what items were recovered and what needs to be replaced.

The summer swim season begins at the end of May and the team said this setback will not stop the season.

If anyone saw anything or has any information regarding the trailer’s current whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Miamisburg Police Department.