Miamisburg WWII Vet honored on 100th birthday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A World War II veteran from Miamisburg was honored at the Dayton VA Tuesday on his 100th birthday.

Arthur Ogden served in WWII and is also a former prisoner of war. Ogden spend part of his birthday Wednesday at the Dayton VA where staff sang “Happy Birthday” and gave him plenty of gifts.

Ogden said in a video posted on the Dayton VA’s Facebook page, “I never thought I’d get past 80.”