Miamisburg WWII Vet honored on 100th birthday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A World War II veteran from Miamisburg was honored at the Dayton VA Tuesday on his 100th birthday.

Arthur Ogden served in WWII and is also a former prisoner of war. Ogden spend part of his birthday Wednesday at the Dayton VA where staff sang “Happy Birthday” and gave him plenty of gifts.

Ogden said in a video posted on the Dayton VA’s Facebook page, “I never thought I’d get past 80.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS