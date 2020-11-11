Miamisburg WWII Vet honored on 100th birthday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A World War II veteran from Miamisburg was honored at the Dayton VA Tuesday on his 100th birthday.
Arthur Ogden served in WWII and is also a former prisoner of war. Ogden spend part of his birthday Wednesday at the Dayton VA where staff sang “Happy Birthday” and gave him plenty of gifts.
Ogden said in a video posted on the Dayton VA’s Facebook page, “I never thought I’d get past 80.”
