MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg said on its Facebook page residents there can drop off unwanted or malfunctioning holiday lights for recycling.

Beginning Tuesday, residents may drop off unwanted or non-working holiday lights for recycling at the Miamisburg Municipal Service Center, located at 600 N. Main Street. The City said all string lights will be accepted, including traditional and LED.

Residents may drive through and place them in the container in the parking lot. The city is asking its residents to help keep these recyclable materials out of landfills. The free service runs through Jan. 31, 2022.

Also beginning Tuesday, Christmas trees will be collected at the curb by Rumpke alongside regular trash. There is no need to schedule a bulk pick-up. Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department at 937-847-6635.