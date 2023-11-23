MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thanksgiving morning, thousands of runners came out to race through Miamisburg.

The annual Turkey Trot commenced early on Nov. 22 around 8:30 a.m. Runners could choose between a 5-mile race and a 1-mile run/walk course, taking them throughout the town of Miamisburg.

The race began at the intersection of Main St. and Linden Ave. and ended at Riverfront Park. Participants could run or walk the courses through the downtown area. A virtual option was also available for those not attending the in-person race.

The Ohio River Road Runner’s Club puts on the race every year to raise money for their organization. ORRRC puts on free and low-cost races for children and adults across the Miami Valley.

This year, over 3000 people participated in the Turkey Trot.

Find results from the race and more information on the Turkey Trot website.