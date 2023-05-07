CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men from the Dayton area have been named winners of the 2023 Flying Pig Marathon.

Jason Salyer, a native of Tipp City, was named the male winner of the Flying Pig Marathon in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday morning, our partners at WLWT said. Salyer completed his race in a time of 2:27:10.

The winner from Miami County is now automatically qualified for the US Olympic trials.

Seth Elking is from Miamisburg and won the 2023 Flying Pig Half Marathon. Elking finished the half marathon with a race time of 1:10:56.

Caitlyn Keen and Aimee Piercy, both of Cincinnati, are also winners of the races. Keen was the female winner of the marathon. Keen completed the marathon with a time of 2:45:34. Piercy finished the half marathon behind Elking with a finish time of 1:24:40, WLWT says.

During the marathon, organizers had to temporarily postpone the race due to torrential downpours and dangerous conditions during the competition. A shelter-in-place was activated for a short time, where participants and spectators were able to go to the Newport Aquarium Garage, Covington Marriott, Duke Energy Convention Center or the Hard Rock Casino Garage for shelter, the Flying Pig said on social media.

To learn more information about the races, click here.