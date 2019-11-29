Miamisburg thrift shop closes after 61 years

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – St. James Thrift Shop has moved locations several times over its 61 year history but this time around they’re not so sure they’ll open again.

Ron’s Pizza next door bought the building some time ago. They’ve allowed the thrift shop to continue operating out of the space until now.

“They want to expand now and they want to use the building they have purchased so we understand this,” Joellyn Bashford, the thrift shop manager said.

Bashford said the thrift store can’t afford the rent in a location that would be convenient for people who need them. They would have preferred a space with a window display and within walking distance of their customers but that’s not in their price range. They’re also having a harder time recruiting volunteers with not enough young, healthy people to donate their time.

“There are many older people. We have a lot of people working here who are in their late 70’s, their 80’s, and even 90’s,” Bashford said. She said many are becoming ill or find it difficult to get to the shop with there is inclement weather.

The thrift shop donates their proceeds to a number of charities and nonprofits – only holding on to the money needed to keep the lights on.

It has not just been a place for shopping. It’s a been for companionship and even prayers.

“This has been a social place for them. They come in, they meet their neighbors, the meet their friends. They meet old classmates they haven’t seen,” Bashford said.

Every item is now 10-cents until the close of business on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Closing their doors doesn’t mean the good work will stop.

“We’re going to see how much we can do to help our community. We never want to let them go,” Bashford said.

