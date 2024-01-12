MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miamisburg shooting sent a man to a local hospital on Friday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reports dispatchers received a call to respond to the 700 block of S. Riverview Ave. in Miamisburg at 9:22 a.m. Miamisburg officers were sent to the location on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male reportedly shot. He was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering for medical treatment.

Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that no one is reportedly in custody.

2 NEWS is working to learn the condition of the man shot.