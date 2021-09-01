Miamisburg shaved ice shop closing its doors 1 year after opening

Dreamy Cafe

(Courtesy/Dreamy Cafe Facebook)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A shaved ice shop in Miamisburg is closing its doors one year after opening.

The Dreamy Cafe said on Facebook that it is closing due to not bringing in enough profit. The shop said Wednesday makes it one year since they got the keys to open.

“Not having any experience in the restaurant business we gave it our best. Our best was not good enough. Overhead compared to what we are bringing in, is not enough,” said the Dreamy Cafe.

The shop said the week of Sept. 1 will be its last week open. All items will be 30 percent off until they sell out. Dreamy Cafe is located on 23 East Central Avenue.

