Miamisburg Schools mask mandate goes into effect Monday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg City Schools mask mandate goes into effect Monday.

The district said all staff, students, volunteers and visitors will be required to wear face masks when they are in a building or riding on district transportation. The decision was made because of a high number of quarantines within the school.

The school said that during the week of August 30 through September 3 over 300 students were in quarantine. In the middle school, 243 people were in quarantine and 73 were in the high school.

“Staff and student safety is the most important factor to consider when making this decision,” said the school in a release. “As we continue to monitor district data related to COVID-19 cases and quarantines, we are seeing the impact that it is having on our district.”

If you are outside, the school said you are not required to wear a face mask.