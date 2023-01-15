DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miamisburg City School District will be holding a handful of town hall events for educational leaders to hear directly from the public.

Miamisburg Schools are holding meetings to get community input and to share information and data regarding future programming ideas, according to the district’s website.

The first town hall event will be held at Bauer Elementary School on January 18 at 6 p.m.

The district will conduct meetings at Maddux-Lang, the district preschool, and the eight other elementary schools:

Each town hall meeting will take place at 6 p.m. inside of the cafeteria in each educational building.

A proposed change the school district is looking into is determining the “best educational experience possible” for students.