Miamisburg residents start Suicide Awareness Month with downtown event

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — To kick off Suicide Awareness month, residents of Miamisburg are hosting “Let’s Chalk About Mental Health,” an event meant to spread positive messages on the sidewalk with chalk.

Organizers encourage participants to leave a message with chalk and take a photo of it, then upload it using #letschalkaboutmentalhealth. Anyone is invited to Downtown Miamisburg to partake in leaving messages.

To read more about the event, visit its Facebook page.

