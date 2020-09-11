Miamisburg postpones Friday game due to positive COVID-19 case at Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg City Schools has opted to cancel their Friday night game against Springboro schools due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a Springboro High School team.

Springboro Athletic Director Austin Rhoads says the districts will work together to reschedule the varsity football game but could not immediately say when the game would be rescheduled.

Those who bought tickets for the game can be reimbursed in the Springboro Athletic Office on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets may also be exchanged for the away game at Springfield set for September 25. Anyone with ticket questions should contact Kyle Longworth at klongworth@springboro.org.

Additionally, Saturday’s Junior Varsity football game at Watkins Stadium is canceled but the freshman football game at Springboro will go on as scheduled on September 12 at noon. Rhoads says the freshman team practices separately from JV and Varsity.

