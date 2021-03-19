Miamisburg pool undergoing construction ahead of spring reopening

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring starts this weekend, which means many people are already looking forward to warm weather activities. The City of Miamisburg is preparing to make that accommodation for community members with renovations to its 24-year-old pool.

“The original flooring that was down in there started to crack and move, and some of the tiles have chipped off over the years,” said Ryan Davis, manager of parks of recreation for the City of Miamisburg. “So now we’re doing a clean slate, all the ceramic tile is coming out, all of the old real concrete is being removed, and [we’re] doing a new re-layer of that of that liner system.”

Davis said last year, the pool remained closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This year, the city is figuring out safe alternatives that can help the community start getting back to normal.

“[COVID] has been around for a year now, so it’s not new anymore,” said Davis. “So we’re very familiar with what’s required, what’s necessary, the right way to clean, how often we need to clean. And so we’ve gotten good at this over the last year. I think people can feel confident that we know what we’re doing,” he said.

One of the biggest parts of building that trust is ensuring the cleanliness and peace of mind of visitors who want to utilize the popular recreation area.

“We’ll have more staff on site cleaning more regularly,, said Davis.” The current model that we’re looking at is kind of a two session per day concept, so we can bring in a certain number of people in the morning, then they all have to leave. We’ll have time to go and…clean the entire facility top to bottom until another round of people can come in in the afternoon.”

Davis said the pool will be open to the public beginning Memorial Day, May 3, with COVID guidelines including mask-wearing and social distancing still in place.