MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The pool in Miamisburg will not reopen for the 2024 season.

According to the city of Miamisburg, Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center will not reopen for for the 2024 season. Miamisburg has attempted to repair the pool, but efforts have been “unsuccessful.”

“This is a difficult decision for the City,” said Keith Johnson, city manager of Miamisburg. “We are very proud of our history of public swimming opportunities for the community and recognize the impact the Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center has in making summer in Miamisburg special.”

During the fall in 2022, city crews noticed an uptick in water usage at the pool. Officials began conducting tests and attempting to repair numerous areas in the piping system. Back in May, crews learned the efforts to make repairs were not working.

Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins says the water loss at Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center did not impact water system, or increase rates for city residents.

“Water rates did not increase in 2023,” Collins said. “We understand any significant water loss is not sustainable, which is why we have made the decision now, to prioritize the repair and/or redesign of the facility, to ensure we can offer this amenity to the public, while being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources, both funds and water.”

The city says a “significant amount” of pipes will need to be replaced before reopening to the public.