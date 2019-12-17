Miamisburg Police warn online marketplace users after armed robbery

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — After an online transaction turns into an armed robbery in Miamisburg, police have a warning for anyone using an online marketplace to shop this holiday shopping season.

Monday around 7 p.m., someone selling a pair of Nike shoes met a potential buyer near the Home Depot on S.R. 741. Officers say the two had been communicating online several days prior using the app OfferUp. Police say during the exchange, the buyer pulled a gun and stole the victim’s wallet, cell phone, and keys.

“Just sort of, you know, use your common sense when arranging these. We’re not saying that people shouldn’t do this but we think that people need to try to think outside the box as far as their own safety,” warns Miamisburg Police Detective Jason Threlkeld.

Police say when buying from an online marketplace seller, meet in at a safe exchange zone, police department, or some place that is highly populated and well-lit. They say don’t meet after dark, and it’s a good idea to have someone go with you.

Police say rule of thumb– if you think the deal is too good to be true, it probably is.

“It could be a recipe for disaster if you’re not paying attention to those types of things,” says Det. Threlkeld.

Miamisburg Police are still looking for the suspect in Monday’s robbery.

“He’s about 6’2″ in height, maybe about 150 pounds. He had a beard and he had a tattoo on one of his hands,” described Det. Threlkeld.

If you have any information that could help, call Miamisburg Police.

